Rise in drug trafficking matter of common knowledge: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

Amid claims of efforts by the state agencies to check the flow of contraband in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a rise in drug trafficking and consumption in Punjab was a matter of common knowledge. The assertion came as the high court ruled that drug menace and peddlers must be dealt with stern and firm hands.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that drug trafficking as well as drug consumption in the state of Punjab is rising, which is ruining the lives of many of the young people. Drug peddlers, for their own monetary gains, are misleading youth towards drugs consumption, which is not only affecting them but also their families,” Justice Harsh Bunger said.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Mukhtiar Singh for regular bail in an FIR registered on June 7, 2022, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Khanna City–2 police station in Ludhiana district. His counsel had among other things contended that the petitioner was neither been named in the FIR, nor was any role assigned to him. He was named as an accused on the basis of an alleged disclosure statement made by a co-accused.

Opposing the plea on the ground of seriousness and gravity of the offence, the state counsel on the other hand submitted that the petitioner used to transfer money in the account of the co-accused “for the purpose of contraband” and there was sufficient material to show his complicity in the crime.

After hearing rival contentions and going through the documents, Justice Bunger asserted the apprehension expressed by the state counsel that there was every likelihood of the petitioner trying to tamper with the prosecution evidence by giving threats and inducement to the prosecution witnesses, and absconding even to prolong the trial, could not be brushed aside lightly if he was released on bail.

Justice Bunger said there was possibility that the petitioner might take path of crime again in case he was released on bail. Dismissing the plea, Justice Bunger asserted no ground for grant of regular bail to the petitioner was made out.