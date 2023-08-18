Rise in Sutlej level, 15 trains cancelled

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 17

Fifteen trains have been cancelled, while four have been diverted due to the rising Sutlej water level near the Makhu-Giddarpindi bridge of the Ferozepur railway division.

DRM Sanjay Sahu said the trains which were cancelled include Ferozepur Cantt-Jalandhar City Express Special trains (06964 and 06963 up and down), Jalandhar-Ferozepur passenger (04633 and 04634 up and down), Jalandhar-Ferozepur Cantt DMU (06965 and 06966 up and down), among others.

