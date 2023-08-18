Rise in Sutlej level, 15 trains cancelled

Ferozepur, August 17
Fifteen trains have been cancelled, while four have been diverted due to the rising Sutlej water level near the Makhu-Giddarpindi bridge of the Ferozepur railway division.
DRM Sanjay Sahu said the trains which were cancelled include Ferozepur Cantt-Jalandhar City Express Special trains (06964 and 06963 up and down), Jalandhar-Ferozepur passenger (04633 and 04634 up and down), Jalandhar-Ferozepur Cantt DMU (06965 and 06966 up and down), among others.
