Rise in temperature may hit wheat yield in Punjab: Agriculture experts

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 20

Farmers across the state are a worried lot as the day and night temperature is rising for the past few days, which may hit wheat yield this season.

Further, some farmers claimed that they were getting irregular and inadequate power supply. Notably, the wheat needs to be irrigated at this stage.

The harvesting of wheat crop generally starts in mid April around Baisakhi, however, the hike in temperature would lead to early maturing of granules, which would result in lesser yield.

Irregular power Due to a sudden rise in temperature, the demand for water has increased, but regular power supply is not being provided to run tubewells. —Avtar Singh, A Farmer

Till a few days ago, farmers were expecting bumper crop as weather was favourable. Further, there was forecast that March would witness normal temperature.

Avtar Singh, a farmer, said, "Due to sudden rise in temperature, wheat crop needs water, but the power utility is not providing adequate and regular supply to run tubewells. We even blocked Fazilka-Delhi Road at Lambi recently in this regard. If the weather remains the same, it will affect the wheat yield."

Muktsar Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said, "There is sudden rise in temperature, which is not good for wheat crop. It may decrease the weight of wheat grain and yield. There is nothing to worry if the weather changes in the next few days."

He said the optimum temperature for the wheat crop at this stage varies from 11 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius, but the temperature has reached between 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Last year, the state had recorded average wheat yield of 48.68 quintal per hectare.

#Agriculture