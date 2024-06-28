Rise of radicalism in state a fertile ground for ISI: BJP president

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 27

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the Jalandhar West byelection was an occasion to send a message against ultra-radical thinking in Punjab. Speaking to The Tribune, Jakhar said the rise of radicalism in the state was a fertile ground for the ISI to meddle in.

Speaking about CM Bhagwant Mann’s Jalandhar shift, Jakhar said, “Will people now be able to meet the CM who wasn’t even meeting MLAs? This palatial house better be called sheesh mahal (glass palace). Kejriwal is already paying the price for the Delhi Sheesh Mahal. What should have been a small AAP quarter here is a big palace. Why did it come to this? Instead of fulfilling older promises, now they’ve brought up newer guarantees.”

He added, “By coming to Jalandhar, Mann has accepted his total failure. But he won’t allow anyone to even come close to his house. People’s state will be worse than his own MLAs.”

Speaking about the Akali Dal, the BJP state president said, “Today, Akali Dal is trying to blame BJP for its loss. I had earlier been a votary of fighting — as a compromise — with Akali Dal, but my reservations regarding SAD have been proven right. Whatever happened at Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot due to Akali Dal’s weak footing is evident. It’s a sign for Punjab. The Jalandhar byelection is a time for the voters to send a message against ultra-radical thinking in Punjab.”

He added, “A credible leader is needed who could assuage people’s fears and anxieties. If Sukhbir Badal ji is not able to rise to the occasion, somebody else will step in.”

