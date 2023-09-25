Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 24

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said the issue raised by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the state’s increasing debt was “very serious”.

A few days ago, Purohit had stated that the debt increased by Rs 50,000 crore after the formation of the AAP government. Sidhu said, “The state’s debt to GDP ratio is nearing 50 per cent which is much higher than the national average. This means we are staring at economic crisis.”

He pointed out that corruption and vote bank politics of AAP had led to the rise in debt.

