Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Patiala, September 24
Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said the issue raised by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the state’s increasing debt was “very serious”.
A few days ago, Purohit had stated that the debt increased by Rs 50,000 crore after the formation of the AAP government. Sidhu said, “The state’s debt to GDP ratio is nearing 50 per cent which is much higher than the national average. This means we are staring at economic crisis.”
He pointed out that corruption and vote bank politics of AAP had led to the rise in debt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas