Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

In what may be a cause for concern for the Punjab wildlife authorities, the Shivalik foothills are witnessing a rise in cases of feral dog attacks on wild animals in forest areas of the state.

Official records suggest more than 20 sambars and nilgais have been devoured by feral dogs at several places across the state’s forest areas in the past nearly six months. Even more alarming is the high incidence of fatal attacks on smaller wild animals such as mongoose, golden jackal, peacock and partridge in the forest range areas as well as foothills. These cases often go unreported.

Highly unlikely, will look into issue It is highly unlikely for stray dogs to attack wildlife. None of our teams has reported such incidents. However, we will look into it. Dharmendra Sharma, Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab

Around 130 km area of the Shivalik range falls in Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Ropar districts of the state.

A senior wildlife officer says sighting of animals such as golden jackal and monitor lizard, which was quite common in the Shivalik foothills till around two decades ago, has become so rare now that conservators fear these may be on the verge of extinction.

Coupled with the threat posed by expansion of human habitation and poaching, rise in feral dog population in the wild is causing a huge loss to already depleted wildlife here, he says. Varinder Singh, a serving police officer (ASI) and conservationist who makes regular forays into the forests between Talwara and Mukerian, says: “I have been witness to dog attacks on mongoose, monitor lizard and small Indian civet. Sambar, nilgai, wild cat, barn owl, wild hare are also being hounded. I once tried chasing away a dog to save a mongoose but to no avail. Hearing of golden jackal howl at night is a rare occurrence in areas abutting foothills these days.”

He adds: “At least 20 human sightings of dog attack on wildlife have been reported in Talwara/Mukerian forests area alone in the past six months.” Terming such attacks a rare occurrence, Dharmendra Sharma, Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab, says: “It is highly unlikely for stray dogs to attack wildlife. Stray dogs attacking mongoose or some other large animals is unheard of. None of our teams has reported such incidents. However, we will look into it.”

