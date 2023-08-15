Sangrur: Rising Ghaggar leaves farmers worried, again

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 14

The rising water level of the Ghaggar has once again led to panic among flood-affected farmers here during the last 24 hours. While the water level of the river was 739 feet on Sunday, it reached 741 feet today. Embankments along the river are being strengthened to prevent any new breaches.

“I have already suffered huge losses during the recent floods and had to resow my crop after taking loan from a private lender. The administration should strengthen all embankments as soon as possible to prevent further damage,” said Jagtar Singh, a farmer from Moonak.

The district administration had plugged 30 of 72 breaches in the Ghaggar from Khanauri to Kadail areas here until August 8. Senior officials of the administration told The Tribune today that now, most of the breaches had been plugged and work was on to strengthen the embankments.

“We have been having sleepless nights again. Although officials are claiming that all breaches have been plugged, there may be fresh ones due to the rising water level,” said Sukhmanjit Singh, another farmer of the area.

The Ghaggar had first breached at three locations near Phullad, Makraud and Chandu during the intervening night of July 11 and 12. Later, the water level had crossed had reached 753 feet, with water overflowing at many places.

Gursharan Virk, Executive Engineer, Drainage Department, said: “The water level rose to 741 feet in the Ghaggar on Monday. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

#Sangrur