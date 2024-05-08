Rising temp takes toll on candidates

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 7

With the Election Commission issuing advisory regarding the impact of heatwave to all states ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the medical fraternity has also cautioned candidates and their supporters against routine health issues faced by them during an intensive campaign period.

Gastroenteritis problems, hypertension, hormonal imbalance, anxiety and heat stroke were identified as major health disorders being reported from regions of high political activities at localities falling under Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituencies.

Dr Rajiv Bhakoo, a social activist organising free medical camps, said that office-bearers and activists of various political parties, accompanying their respective candidates during campaign had started reporting health disorders caused due to weather fluctuations or change in food habits.

Dr Neeraj Singla, a gastroenterologist, acknowledged that candidates and their supporters accompanying them during the election campaign were among worst affected due to sudden change in daily routine.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla