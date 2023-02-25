Rising temperature may hit wheat crop, Punjab farmers threaten agitation

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 24

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to increase the frequency of light irrigation of wheat to protect it from the negative impact of rising temperature, but power cuts have multiplied the problems of farmers as all cannot afford to run their tubewells with diesel engines.

“During day time, there is no supply of electricity for tubewells. We are receiving only around six hours power supply and that too during night. In the six hours as well, there are one or two cuts. The Punjab Government should look into the matter since failure to irrigate wheat at this juncture would affect its growth. We are planning to launch agitation” said Dharminder Pashore, a farmer leader from the Lehra area of Sangrur.

Some other farmers alleged that the sudden rise in temperature has increased their anxiety as the rates of diesel have also increased and they could not spend more for wheat since they are already under debt.

“Like me, there are many other farmers, who are already under debt and we cannot use diesel engine. The Punjab Government should at least now supply us the required power to ensure the growth of wheat,” said Soma Singh, another farmer of the area.

Senior officers of the Agriculture Department are recommending spraying of nitrogen and potash along with light irrigation.

“We are advising farmers for light irrigation as there has been a sudden rise in temperature. Along with light irrigation, we are also asking farmers for spray nitrogen and potash,” Harbans Singh, said Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer.

When contacted, Sangrur PSPCL Superintendent Engineer RK Mittal said that they were supplying 10 hours power daily for agriculture during night.

“But farmers want power during day time. We have sent their demand to senior authorities. Hopefully, farmers would soon get electricity supply during day time also,” said Mittal.

The Centre has constituted a panel of experts to monitor wheat crop in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and MP. The panel will ensure steady power supply.

Day-long power cuts hit irrigation