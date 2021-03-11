Rivalry leads to arrest of 4 Ferozepur gangsters

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 24

The gang rivalry among two groups led to the arrest four gangsters from Pavilion Mall in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. On the basis of the interrogation of the accused, the police have reportedly made more arrests today.

The accused include Jagsir Singh, alias Shishu, who is a resident of Sher Khan village, Ajay, alias Jhandu, a resident of Leli Wala village, Kuldip Singh, alias Mashu, a resident of Saner village in Zira and Jagjit Singh Sonu, a resident of Peer Mohammad village in Makhu.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh said Shishu gang wanted to take revenge from Sherry gang whose members had thrashed their person inside the jail a few weeks ago. “On Friday night, members of Shishu gang reached housing board colony and mistakenly open fired at the residence of Suresh Kumar considering him as a member of the rival gang. The firing incident was caught on the CCTV camera,” said the SSP.

He said the police team tracked the accused and eventually nabbed them from the mall in Ludhiana.

Ironically, one of the weapons used in the crime was provided by Laddi Shooter, while the other country-made weapons were brought from Uttar Pradesh (.315 bore and .30 bore).

The SSP said Laddi Shooter and Manpreet, alias Sonu, would also be nabbed at the earliest.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

