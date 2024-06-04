Rly traffic restored on Ldh- Ambala section

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 3

A day after goods trains’ accident near New Sirhind Railway Station, the train services were restored on the Ludhiana-Ambala section.

An official of the Railways said after the accident on Sunday, the department took immediate action and removed the damaged coaches from the tracks and started the repair work on a war footing. He said some trains which were running late were cancelled and now these trains would start on Tuesday. The condition of both drivers was out of danger and they were recovering at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The Commission of Railway Safety has marked an inquiry into the accident.

As many as 31 trains in Ferozepur and Ambala divisions had to be diverted or cancelled.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Fatehgarh Sahib