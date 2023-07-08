Road Blocking Case: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before Zira court

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 7

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today appeared before a civil court in Zira in connection with an old case in which he was booked under Sections 341, 283, 431, 188 and 149 of the IPC and Section 8-B of the National Highway Act 1956 (FIR No. 171, dated 08.12.2017) for allegedly blocking the highway along with his supporters.

Interacting with the journalists, Sukhbir slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and said it is nothing, but a ‘bunch of lies’.

“Ever since Bhagwant Mann has become the CM, he has done nothing but lie to the people,” he said.

“Recently, Mann reached Baghapurana to announce the closure of a toll plaza which was anyway going to be shut after a few days,” he said.

SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia said the state government was working under the influence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “He would be the first CM to go to Rajasthan and say that Punjab wants to give water to Rajasthan, but they are refusing it.”