Road rage: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking review of its 2018 order letting off Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 in a road rage case in which a man had died in 1988.

The cricketer-turned politician was acquitted of homicide charges, but convicted of voluntarily causing hurt.

On September 12, 2018, the SC agreed to consider a petition seeking review of its May 15, 2018, order imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu in the case.

A Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice SK Kaul, which had earlier issued notice to Sidhu “restricted to quantum of sentence”, will reconsider the amount of punishment given to him.

Sidhu and and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu were initially tried for murder, but the trial court in September 1999 acquitted him. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and gave him three-year imprisonment. But the Supreme Court had on May 15, 2018, acquitted him of the charge of culpable homicide.

#navjot sidhu