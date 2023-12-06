Punjab Roadways employees to protest permit to pvt bus operators of Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 5

Punjab Roadways employees are an irked lot after private bus operators of Himachal Pradesh have been allowed to ply their buses in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib “at the cost of state government-run buses”.

The employees said they would resort to agitation from next week if the permission to HP bus operators was not withdrawn.

Authorities, however, said the permission to private bus operators to ply their buses was given following orders by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Talking to mediapersons, leaders of Punjab Roadways Punbus Joint Action Committee, including Kulwant Singh, Gurjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, said private operators of Himachal Pradesh have been allowed to ply their buses in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib areas from November 17. If the permission to private bus operators of HP was not withdrawn, the employees would hold rallies on the gates of bus depots at Ropar and Nangal on December 11 and 12.

