Punjab Roadways ex-Director’s discharge plea junked

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, March 28
The CBI court has dismissed the discharge application of former Punjab Roadways director Paramjit Singh who was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for recommending a name for promotion.
Demanded money for promotion
The complainant alleged that the roadways Director had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary (Transport) for promotion.
Paramjit Singh, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office by a CBI team on January 31, 2022. The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, officiating general manager of Punjab Roadways.
Jaswinder Singh, in the complaint, alleged that he was due for promotion to the rank of general manager for which a committee was constituted in January with Paramjit as its member.
The complainant alleged that Paramjit had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary (Transport) for promotion. But the accused agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh from him after negotiations.
After getting a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Paramjit while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.
The counsel of the accused said the accused was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the discharge application.
