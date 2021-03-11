Robbery case: Suspect ‘ends life’ in custody

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 17

A suspect arrested in a robbery case was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of the Baghapurana police station here today. The police claimed it was a suicide case.

Issuing orders for judicial inquest, SSP Gulneet Khurana marked a departmental probe against the cops on duty. He also requested the health authorities to form a medical board for the post-mortem, to be conducted at the district hospital here.

Deceased Makhan Singh was arrested from Manuke Sandhuan village in Ludhiana district in a robbery case.

The SSP said after the arrest, the suspect was produced in the court of judicial magistrate, which remanded him in two-day police custody.

Preliminary probe suggested Makhan used his T-shirt to hang himself from the bathroom’s window grill, which the CCTV footage confirms. The SSP claimed Makhan was a drug addict.