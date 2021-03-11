Rocket fired from stationary position in Mohali: Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

Clearing the air surrounding the firing of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab Police’s intelligence office here on May 9, police officials today confirmed it was launched from a stationary position and not a moving car.

“It is highly improbable that an RPG can be fired from a car, let alone a moving one. The backfire and impact is such that can’t be done without harming the occupants,” said a Punjab Police official who is part of the investigation.

Sources said investigators had recovered metal parts and traces of explosive near a brick stack in a parking lot. The police are still aggressively searching for the CCTV footage in the nearby areas.

In the available footage, the grenade seemed to have been fired from a moving car. However, the police said the CCTV footage presented a distorted view of the incident.

