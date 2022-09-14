'Roll back decision on GoGs'

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 13
Hundreds of Guardians of Governance (GoG) protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here today against the termination of their services.
Bachitar Singh, head, GoG, termed the action of the government as an insult to ex-servicemen. He said during the previous Congress government, the GoGs were recruited to control corruption and to implement welfare schemes at the grassroots level.
He said, “It is unfortunate that the AAP government, which came to power with the promise to generate employment, terminated our services without giving any notice.”
He said of 4,300 GoGs in Punjab, 158 in the district had become idle.
During the previous government, there were 25 departments under the GoGs and wherever there was corruption or people faced difficulties, they used to prepare a complete report and send it to the government for action, claimed Bachitar, adding that they continued to do work even after the change of regime, but the government was not taking any action on their reports.
“It is clear that the government does not want to end corruption,” he said.
The protesters warned if the government did not restore their services or adjusted them in other departments, they would intensify the struggle.
