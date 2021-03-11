Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Sameer Singh
Mansa, June 3
Slain popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s friends are still not able to come to terms with the fact that he is no more.
Was once Rejected by music company
He was once rejected by a music company on the grounds that his voice was not suitable for singing. But he always believed in himself and would often tell his father that he was going to make it big one day. — Sukhpal Singh, Moosewala’s friend
They fondly remember how he was quite docile yet amiable from his childhood days, meeting and greeting one and all from children to elders in the village and outside. He would ride his bicycle 20 km from his Musa village to Mansa city and back on a daily basis. He did not enter into any argument or fight during his schooldays.
Moosewala liked playing kabaddi and volleyball and admired songs of Kuldeep Manak and Chamkila from a very young age. He got constructed a volleyball court in the village and also wanted a stadium where he could organise a kabaddi world cup. He liked working in fields and actively involved himself in agricultural activities.
Talking to The Tribune, Gurpreet Singh (name changed on request), a childhood friend of Sidhu Moosewala, said: “Though he was a simple village boy, he was quite ahead of his time. He would often say that one must not settle for less as satisfaction stops your growth.”
Sukhpal Singh, another friend, said: “Sidhu’s father would often ask him to concentrate on studies and not to waste time in singing. He used to persuade me to convince his father to let him pursue his dream.”
Another friend, Gursharan Singh, said: “He contested elections as he wanted to establish a university in Mansa apart from improving healthcare services and education in the district.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police