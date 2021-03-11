Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 3

Slain popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s friends are still not able to come to terms with the fact that he is no more.

Was once Rejected by music company He was once rejected by a music company on the grounds that his voice was not suitable for singing. But he always believed in himself and would often tell his father that he was going to make it big one day. — Sukhpal Singh, Moosewala’s friend

They fondly remember how he was quite docile yet amiable from his childhood days, meeting and greeting one and all from children to elders in the village and outside. He would ride his bicycle 20 km from his Musa village to Mansa city and back on a daily basis. He did not enter into any argument or fight during his schooldays.

Moosewala liked playing kabaddi and volleyball and admired songs of Kuldeep Manak and Chamkila from a very young age. He got constructed a volleyball court in the village and also wanted a stadium where he could organise a kabaddi world cup. He liked working in fields and actively involved himself in agricultural activities.

Talking to The Tribune, Gurpreet Singh (name changed on request), a childhood friend of Sidhu Moosewala, said: “Though he was a simple village boy, he was quite ahead of his time. He would often say that one must not settle for less as satisfaction stops your growth.”

Sukhpal Singh, another friend, said: “Sidhu’s father would often ask him to concentrate on studies and not to waste time in singing. He used to persuade me to convince his father to let him pursue his dream.”

Another friend, Gursharan Singh, said: “He contested elections as he wanted to establish a university in Mansa apart from improving healthcare services and education in the district.”

