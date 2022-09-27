Ropar councillor's son among two held with 'chitta'

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 26

The district police have arrested two persons, including son of a Congress municipal councillor, under the NDPS Act here today.

The police have seized 100-gram ‘chitta’ from the possession of both suspects — 27-year-old Daksh Kakkar and 35-year-old Gianeshwar Bhandari.

Daksh, son of vice-president of Ropar municipal council Punam Kakkar, was coming on an Activa scooter with Gianeshwar.

They were asked to stop by the police on the Katli-Khuwaspur road. During checking of their vehicle, ‘chitta’ was seized from their possession.

Both the suspects were presented in the court from where they were sent to police custody for two days.

