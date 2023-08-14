Ropar's 15-year-old girl dies by suicide, 3 arrested

Ropar, August 13
The police have apprehended three juveniles after a 15-year-old girl died by suicide at her home yesterday. The girl was allegedly raped by one of the suspects.
The victim’s father alleged that one of the suspects known to her daughter took her along with him on the pretext of outing on Friday. He raped her with the help of his two friends.
SHO Pawan Kumar said all three suspects were presented in a court.
