Ropar girl Sanvi Sood scales Australian peak

Ropar, May 28

Eight-year-old girl from Ropar Sanvi Sood has achieved another feat by climbing Mount Kosciuszko, the tallest mountain peak (2,228 m) in mainland Australia.

She reached the summit with her father Deepak Sood yesterday (around 2 pm). Deepak said though the height of Mount Kosciuszko was not a matter of much concern, inclement weather made it a difficult task for the little girl. Due to regular snowfall, the temperature had come down to -12°C and the path was covered with 10 feet snow, he said.

In July last year, Sanvi scaled African continent’s highest peak (5,895 m) Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

In June last, she became the youngest girl in India to wave the Tricolour at the base camp of Mount Everest at a height of 5,364 m.