Ropar girl Sanvi Sood scales Australian peak

Ropar, May 28
Eight-year-old girl from Ropar Sanvi Sood has achieved another feat by climbing Mount Kosciuszko, the tallest mountain peak (2,228 m) in mainland Australia.
She reached the summit with her father Deepak Sood yesterday (around 2 pm). Deepak said though the height of Mount Kosciuszko was not a matter of much concern, inclement weather made it a difficult task for the little girl. Due to regular snowfall, the temperature had come down to -12°C and the path was covered with 10 feet snow, he said.
In July last year, Sanvi scaled African continent’s highest peak (5,895 m) Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
In June last, she became the youngest girl in India to wave the Tricolour at the base camp of Mount Everest at a height of 5,364 m.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...