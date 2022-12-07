Ropar-IIT, ARTRAC to set up centre of excellence for research in defence

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 6

The IIT, Ropar, has signed an agreement with the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) to set up a Centre of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security.

IIT Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja and Lt Gen SS Mahal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), were present on the occasion. As envisaged in the MoU, the Ropar-IIT and the Army, through ARTRAC, will jointly establish the centre with the aim of leveraging the institute’s technical skill and ARTRAC’s operational expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing, design and development of deep learning algorithms, multipath and wireless networks, IoT, data transmission tools, etc. ARTRAC will sponsor officers to undergo on-campus and off-campus educational programmes at the IIT, Ropar. — TNS

