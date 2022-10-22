Ropar IIT develops mobile-based app for epilepsy patients

Ropar, October 21
In order to provide a major relief to epilepsy patients, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has developed a mobile-based app, Epilepto Systems, through which an automatic call can be initiated just before a seizure.
The app has been developed by Professor Ashish Sahani of department of biomedical engineering and his student Rahul Shukla. The team also comprises Krishnu RS and Hemant Kumar Chhatar of IIT, Ropar, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Brinder Singh Paul, Ranjit Kaur and Arun Khokhar from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
The emergency call and messaging service informs about the patient’s location to caretaker contacts with just a click on the alert button. Prof Sahani said epilepsy was one of the most common neural disorder affecting nearly 50 million people across the globe.
Prof Sahani said the patients get an instinct about the seizure before it happens and they can alert their caretaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS