Ropar IIT develops mobile-based app for epilepsy patients

Ropar, October 21

In order to provide a major relief to epilepsy patients, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has developed a mobile-based app, Epilepto Systems, through which an automatic call can be initiated just before a seizure.

The app has been developed by Professor Ashish Sahani of department of biomedical engineering and his student Rahul Shukla. The team also comprises Krishnu RS and Hemant Kumar Chhatar of IIT, Ropar, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Brinder Singh Paul, Ranjit Kaur and Arun Khokhar from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

The emergency call and messaging service informs about the patient’s location to caretaker contacts with just a click on the alert button. Prof Sahani said epilepsy was one of the most common neural disorder affecting nearly 50 million people across the globe.

Prof Sahani said the patients get an instinct about the seizure before it happens and they can alert their caretaker.

