Ropar IIT tops globally in graduate quality index

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 3

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has been ranked top globally in ‘graduate quality index’ as measured by their earning potential.

To create a standardised, cross-border measure of "quality" of students based on their alma maters, Minneapolis Fed Senior Research Economist Todd Schoellman (with co-authors Paolo Martellini and Jason Sockin from University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Pennsylvania, respectively) taps a massive international database from the career site Glassdoor.

Vast data lets researchers take sample of 2 million workers who obtained a bachelor's degree from 3,368 different colleges in 66 countries around the world to construct average earnings of graduates.

As per Jeff Horwich, senior economics writer at Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: “Graduates of Ropar IIT are not just among the best of India. They could be the most promising students on the planet, at least as measured by their earning potential.”

Ropar IIT director Rajeev Ahuja said the data helps an institute to know that graduate quality matters for a number of outcomes of interest for growth and development.

#ropar