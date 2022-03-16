Ropar: 50 quintals of Khair wood seized

Ropar, March 15
Officials of the Forest Department seized 50 quintals of khair wood worth Rs 3 lakh on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Krishan Dev, a resident of Nikkuwal village, and Harmesh Singh, a resident of Naina Devi, in Himachal Pradesh.
District Forest Officer Naresh Mahajan said a case under the Indian Forest Act has been registered against the accused. Mahajan said he had a tip-off and set up a naka at Bunga Sahib. He said they signalled a canter to spot, but its driver sped away. He said they managed to intercept the vehicle after a chase and recovered 50 qunitals of khair wood.
The canter driver, Harmesh, told the officials that he loaded the wood from a depot of Krishan. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...