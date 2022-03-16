Ropar: 50 quintals of Khair wood seized

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 15

Officials of the Forest Department seized 50 quintals of khair wood worth Rs 3 lakh on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Krishan Dev, a resident of Nikkuwal village, and Harmesh Singh, a resident of Naina Devi, in Himachal Pradesh.

District Forest Officer Naresh Mahajan said a case under the Indian Forest Act has been registered against the accused. Mahajan said he had a tip-off and set up a naka at Bunga Sahib. He said they signalled a canter to spot, but its driver sped away. He said they managed to intercept the vehicle after a chase and recovered 50 qunitals of khair wood.

The canter driver, Harmesh, told the officials that he loaded the wood from a depot of Krishan. —