 Ropar land sold for pittance to developers : The Tribune India

Ropar land sold for pittance to developers

Market value Rs 50 cr, but sold for just Rs 1.6 cr | Principal Secy asks for Vigilance probe

Ropar land sold for pittance to developers

Land in Ropar that was sold to developers.

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti & Arun Sharma

Chandigarh/Ropar, September 10

The state government has smelled a rat in the auction of eight acres of prime land in Ropar that, it claims, was sold to private developers, including an Akali leader, at throwaway prices.

It has asked the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to investigate the matter.

The current market value of the land located in the heart of Ropar town is around Rs 50 crore, but it was sold to prominent private developers for just Rs 1.6 crore.

The matter dates back to 1998, but the order to hand over possession of the land was issued last year during the then Congress government.

In 1998, then government had decided to sell off five chunks of surplus land — 4.26 acre, 9,362 sq yd, 8,712 sq yd, 3,558 sq yd and 812 sq yd — in Ropar belonging to the Department of Water Resources.

The department had constituted two committees to assess the rates of plots — two of which were situated outside the municipal limits.

Both committees fixed Rs 1,200 per sq yd as a reserve price for a site near a youth hostel and Rs 800 per sq yd for another site near Sedabrat.

The first auction took place on July 24, 1998, but only four bidders came forward. But they expressed unwillingness to participate in the auction.

Subsequently, reserve price for the youth hostel land was reduced drastically to Rs 700 sq yd. The price of land at Kotla Nalla near Nangal Chowk and the one near Sedabrat was reduced to Rs 500 per sq yd.

Another auction notice was published in newspapers, but the permission for holding the auction was not taken from the competent authority.

In the re-auction on July 29, 1998, six bidders participated and five of them bid successfully. The land was auctioned off at throwaway prices.

Later, the auction was challenged in court, triggering a long-drawn-out legal fight that still continues to this day. The bidder could not get the possession of the land.

Finally in 2021, then Congress government had ordered to hand over the land to the bidders for a pittance, raising several questions.

As per the order, Ranjit Singh Gill and Company got 8,712 sq yd for Rs 740 per sq yd, Paramjit Singh and Company got 812 sq yd for Rs 1,425 per sq yd, Baghel Singh and Company got two sites — 3,558 sq yd and 9,362 sq yd — at the same price of Rs 515 per sq yd, and Daljit Singh and Company got 4.26 acre for Rs 2.05 lakh per acre.

One principal question is why the government did not reconsider its earlier decision and explored the possibility of selling the land at market price by holding a fresh auction.

Now, the government has smelled a scam. In a letter written to the Chief Director (Vigilance), Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar has said that it seemed that there was collusion between persons interested in buying the land and department officials handling the sale.

“The reserve price was drastically reduced. If there was no competition during the auction, the authorities should have withheld it instead of causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. It appears that departmental interest was compromised,” he said in the order.

The Principal Secretary has requested the VB to get the matter inquired from a senior officer at the earliest.

He did not take calls in spite of repeated attempts.

One of the bidders, Paramjeet Singh, died a few years ago, while another bidder Daljit Singh said he had no information regarding any inquiry.

Baghel Singh and Ranjit Singh, an Akali leader, termed the allegations of getting the land for a song as “vindictive”.

They had, two months ago, filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the authorities for contempt of court.

The two bidders said the government had been delaying the process of registering the property in their names for 24 years on one pretext or the other even after having received the entire amount decided during the open bid.

“Finding it hard to get the property transferred in our names for more than two decades, we had offered to return the land at the purchase price with interest,” said Baghel Singh.

Matter dates back to 1998

  • Around eight acres of prime land in Ropar was sold to private developers, including an Akali leader, at throwaway prices
  • The current market value of the land is around Rs 50 crore, but it was given to developers for just Rs 1.6 crore
  • The matter dates back to 1998, but the order to give possession of the land was issued last year during the then Congress government

Legal fight continues to this day

  • In 1998, then government had decided to sell off five chunks of surplus land — 4.26 acre, 9,362 sq yd, 8,712 sq yd, 3,558 sq yd and 812 sq yd — belonging to Water Resources Dept
  • Reserve price for one of the sites was fixed at Rs 1,200 per sq yd; price for another site was Rs 800 per sq yd
  • The first auction took place on July 24, 1998, but only four bidders came forward; auction did not take place
  • Subsequently, reserve price was reduced drastically; in the re-auction on July 29, 1998, six bidders participated and five of them bid successfully; land was auctioned off at throwaway prices
  • Later, the auction was challenged in court, triggering a long-drawn-out legal fight that continues to this day

Bidders’ version

Baghel Singh and Ranjit Singh, two of the five bidders, termed the allegations of buying the land at throwaway price as ‘vindictive’. They said the government had been delaying the process of registering the property in their names for 24 years on one pretext or the other even after having received the entire amount decided during the open bid.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

2
Haryana

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested, brought to Chandigarh

4
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

5
Punjab

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

6
Nation

German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

8
Business

RBI comes out with ‘Alert List’ on forex transactions

9
Punjab

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked on his complaint

10
Nation

Chennai bride calls lover to stop her wedding; know what happens next

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

G’gram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

MHA shifts case to SFIO

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra


Cities

View All

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Adhere to noise levels or face music, clubs, bars told

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

24 injured as two buses collide

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner