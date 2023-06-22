Ropar man booked for duping 10 persons

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 21

The police have booked a resident of Patial village allegedly for duping 10 persons of over Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs at the Punjab School Education Board. Complainant Anchal said she paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused for a government job for herself and her brother.

According to Anchal of Sandoa, her brother Bhupinder Singh and she had gone to participate in a dharna on January 16 for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali where they met accused Harjit Singh. She said Harjit, who introduced himself as a PSEB employee, told them that he was in touch with higher authorities and could arrange a job for her and Bhupinder.

Following this, he demanded money to arrange the job and took Rs 3 lakh from them on different occasions, she alleged.

According to Nurpur Bedi SHO Gurpreet Singh, the accused had also allegedly duped Bandana Sharma and Pankaj Sharma of Kheri village, Abhishek Singh of Hayatpur village, Kulwinder Singh of Golumajra, Harpreet Singh of Heerpur village, Sarabjit Singh of Ganura village, Dhrampal Soni of Jhajj village and Dinesh Kumar of Jhagaria village.

The SHO said Harjit allegedly cheated the victims of a total of Rs 11,32,560. A case under Section 420 of IPC had been registered and he would be arrested soon, said the SHO.