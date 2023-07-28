Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha bows to pressure, DC office staff call off strike

Ropar, July 27
The Deputy Commissioner Office Employees' Union of Punjab announced the withdrawal of its strike against Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha on Thursday.
MLA’s surprise visit at ropar tehsil office
The announcement came after the MLA posted a clip on his Facebook account, in which he said that he did not intend to harass any employee during the 'inspection' at the Ropar tehsil office on July 18.
Following his visit, during which three people had told him that they were charged more than the required fees for registration deed and power of attorney, the MLA had written to the Deputy Commissioner to take appropriate action against those responsible.
This had led to a furore among the employees of the DC office and the Revenue Department as they believed that the legislator had no power to conduct such 'inspections' and access official records.
The protesters had sought a public apology from him. After Chadha posted the clip on Facebook today, the union decided to withdraw the agitation.
Revenue officials to continue agitation
The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association decided to continue the strike. Association president Gurdev Dhamm said many of their demands, including security for tehsildars and naib tehsildars while on duty, were yet to be accepted by the government.
