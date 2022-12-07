Ropar police seize 20 pistols meant to be illegally supplied from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab

Ropar, December 7
Five days after the arrest of Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, an alleged accomplice of gangster Pawittar Singh, the district police seized a cache of arms from Madhya Pradesh.
SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said 20 country-made pistols and 40 magazines meant to be illegally supplied to Punjab have been seized from Madhya Pradesh.
The accused identified as Deepak, a resident of Umarati village in Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh, is yet to be nabbed.
.@RupnagarPolice has busted an interstate illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from #MadhyaPradesh and recovered 20 pistols along with 40 magazines. FIR is registered and further investigation is ongoing. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wQBdM78JVe— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 7, 2022
Earlier, three pistols of .32 bore, one imported pistol (Colt government 1911 A1, cal 9 mm P.A.K) and 34 live cartridges were seized from Pammi.
During interrogation, Pammi revealed that the arms seized from him were procured from Madhya Pradesh, said the SSP.
Following the tip-off, a team of officials comprising DSP Talwinder Singh and Inspector Satnam Singh were rushed to Madhya Pradesh. With the help of local police, they seized 10 pistols of .30 bore with 30 magazines and as many of .32 bore with 10 magazines, the SSP added.
