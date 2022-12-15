 Shaheedi Jor Mela begins with Akhand Path at Gurdwara Pariwar Vichhora Sahib : The Tribune India

Shaheedi Jor Mela begins with Akhand Path at Gurdwara Pariwar Vichhora Sahib

Gurdwara Pariwar Vichhora Sahib in Ropar district. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ropar: The 15-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela commenced with Akhand Path at Gurdwara Pariwar Vichhora Sahib near here on Wednesday. The mela is held in the memory of the four Sahibzadas and other Sikhs martyred in the fight against the Mughal forces. TNS

Special events in memory of four Sahibzadas on Dec 23

Chandigarh: The state government has decided to organise special events dedicated to the martyrdom and in the warm memory of four Sahibzadas in all government/private primary, high and secondary schools in the state on December 23. TNS

Govt fee for road access

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Punjab Marriage Palaces and Resorts Association met with Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO regarding the government fee for road access in the state. The minister asked them to pay the current year’s fee without any delay. TNS

Two youths arrested

Muktsar: Two days after a man was caught on camera stealing a wheat bag from a moving truck and tied in front of the truck as a punishment, two youngsters on Wednesday were caught stealing a rice bag from a moving truck on the Jalalabad road here. TNS

Remediation of legacy waste

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said his department has started the process for remediation of legacy waste at dump sites of Mansa Municipal Council. A decision has been taken by the department to spend approximately Rs 3.54 crore in this regard. TNS

VB plea dismissed

Mohali: A court on Wednesday dismissed the Vigilance Bureau’s application seeking submission of passport of former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian as there are chances of ex-Forest Minister going abroad. In another case, the court extended police remand of Harpreet Singh by five days. TNS

Need to sensitise MLAs to various problems: Speaker

Chandigarh: By providing a common platform to the ministers, MLAs, officials and industrialists to find problems in governance, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has taken a new initiative to strengthen democracy and ensure accountability. TNS

Survey for non-school going children in Fazilka

Fazilka: The district administration has begun conducting a survey through the Child Protection Unit and the Education Department to identify children who are not going to school. After the conducting the survey, a comprehensive campaign to bring them back to the school would be undertaken. OC

Our officers are already protected, says DGP

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police officers handling the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala already have efficient protection, said DGP Gaurav Gadav at a press conference here. Yadav was replying to a query on the Delhi Police giving Y-category security protection to its 12 officers from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell who handled the Moosewala murder case. TNS

Portal for allotment of govt houses in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday launched the ‘eAwas Housing Management System’ portal, which has been developed by the NIC. He said through this portal, the allotment of houses of the Punjab pool located in Chandigarh will now be made online only. Government houses will be allotted automatically on the basis of merit. TNS

Panel constituted to probe body swapping case

Fazilka: The Civil Surgeon Office constituted a three-member committee on Wednesday to inquire into the incident of body swapping case that took place in the Civil Hospital on Monday. The panel has been given the responsibility to probe which employee had handed over the body of one deceased to the family of the other. OC

Farmers protest, demand uninterrupted water supply

Bathinda: Farmers, under banner of BKU Ekta (Ugrahan), staged a protest and submitted a memorandum of demands to the BDPO, demanding uninterrupted potable water supply in Pathrala village. They said there were two waterworks that have not been supplying canal water for over a year, as a result of which villagers had to buy water from tankers.

