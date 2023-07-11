Roping in Boston group for farm policy unfortunate, says BKU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

The Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan has demanded that the state government cancel the award of tender to Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for preparing the state’s agriculture policy.

Raising the demand, state president of the organisation Joginder Singh Ugrahan and state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the decision to rope in a foreign company for making the agricultural policy was unfortunate. It revealed the government’s indifference towards making the agricultural policy, while revealing its pro-corporate approach, they said.

“The agriculture sector is the backbone of Punjab’s economy and not a commercial business to be run by business firms. Such consulting firms usually advise multinational companies and imperial governments on the expansion of businesses. Little hope can be placed on such consultants for a pro-farmer-labour advice for the agricultural sector of the state. The MNCs are set to make huge profits from the agriculture of Punjab,” they said in a statement.