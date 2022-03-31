Rotation of treasury office staff in Punjab ordered

Faridkot, March 30
In the wake of alleged harassment of government employees at the district and sub-divisional treasury offices, the state government has issued directions for smooth functioning of these offices.
In a letter issued to the district and sub-divisional treasury offices, the Finance Department has stated that to break monopoly of staff on public dealing seats, there should be rotation-wise duty so that every employee gets a wide experience and monopoly of some staffers can be done away with. It’s alleged that some employees enjoy near-monopoly on certain “lucrative” seats. Other than breeding corruption, there’s no movement of files if these employees go on a leave.
The Finance Department’s letter states that the availability of stamp papers should be displayed prominently on the notice boards, complaint box of treasury offices should be placed at a common place and disposal of a complaint within one week was compulsory. If there’s any objection regarding any bill presented to the office, the employee concerned should enlist all the objections in one go, mentions the letter.
Employees had a common grouse that they have to make repeated rounds of the treasury offices for getting the bills cleared. Most of the times, the objections were conveyed to the Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDOs) after a delay of many days, it’s alleged.
The department has conveyed the treasury offices that hardcopies of all raised objections should reach the DDOs without any delay and the objection list should be readily understandable and should have the reference under the Treasury Rules. —
