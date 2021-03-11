Row erupts after purported old video shows Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar with Deep Sidhu at Red Fort 'Nishan Sahib' hoisting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

A purported old video of Punjab’s Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is seen with late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu at the hoisting of ‘Nishan Sahib’ at Red Fort on January 26, 2021, has generated controversy in political circles, with Punjab Congress leaders seeking clarification from AAP leadership.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann ji plz clarify if your transport minister @Laljitbhullar is part of hoisting Kesri Nishan Sahib on Red Fort along with Deep Sidhu? If yes how does our Cm call them anti national & keep him minister in his cabinet? I am subject to correction ! pic.twitter.com/Zt3uaJFPsy — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) August 8, 2022

Late on Monday evening, the All India Kisan Congress chairman MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and later former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa took to Twitter, sharing the video of Bhullar along with Deep Sidhu at the time of violence at Red Fort.

Cm @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty's duplicity is clear.Super CM @raghav_chadha is calling Deep Sidhu a anti-national, along with his minister,he has hoisted the flag at the Red Fort.What is the party's final stand? This is what the public and we want to know. pic.twitter.com/C7mKVry1PP — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) August 9, 2022

Khaira sought clarification from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on presence of Laljit Bhullar at the hoisting of ‘Nishan sahib’ along with Deep Sidhu. “If you call them anti-national and then how have you kept Bhullar as minister in your cabinet. I am subject to correction! ”.

Deep Sidhu (left) and Laljit Singh Bhullar seen in this video grab.

Sukhjinder Randhawa said, “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP duplicity is clear. MP Raghav Chadha is calling Deep Sidhu an anti-national. But your minister was also present with Deep Sidhu. Public wants to know your stand.”

Deep Sidhu, who was named as one of the main instigators of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, was arrested last year for his alleged role in instigating violence there during the farmers’ tractor rally.

Lajit Bhullar did not respond to calls despite repeated attempts. Clarifying on the issue, AAP spokesman Malwinder Singh Kang said AAP had supported the farmers’ agitation, but has never been part of any anti-national activity. It is wrong to associate Bhullar with Deep Sidhu, as hundreds of persons were present there.