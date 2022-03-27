Row erupts over shifting of Patiala Jail Superintendent

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

Hours after Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains replaced Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh with Sucha Singh this afternoon, a controversy erupted over allegations of the new appointee’s proximity to the Badals.

On Friday, Bains had paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail here and ordered frisking of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his barrack. However, nothing objectionable was found. Today, the Jail Department appointed the new Jail Superintendent.

Controversy erupted as the new appointee is considered close to the Badal family. Sucha Singh has claimed to have known them “for the past two decades”. The department is already facing allegations of VIP treatment to certain inmates.

On March 1, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had met former minister Majithia at the Central Jail on the latter’s birthday. Sources say during their two-hour stay on the jail premises, the Badals spent around an hour at the government residence of Sucha Singh within the premises.

“I do not deny my proximity to the Badals. I was posted at the jail in 2003 when Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir were jailed. As an officer, you get close to inmates and that’s why I hosted them for tea. I will offer any former inmate tea,” Sucha Singh told The Tribune.

Asked about his new posting despite the fact that Badals’ relative is lodged in the jail, Sucha replied: “I never asked for any posting. It is the head of department who issued the orders due to my clean image.”

Additional DGP Jails PK Sinha said the orders were issued at the intervention of the minister. “I have no comment to make,” he added. Jails Minister Bains could not be reached for comment.