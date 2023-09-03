Row over dissolution of panchayats: From beginning to end, minister involved in decision at every step

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 2

Though two senior IAS officers have been made scapegoats in the controversy of dissolution of panchayats but Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Laljit Bhullar was involved at every step from the beginning to end in the entire decision.

Bhullar tried to wash his hands of the controversy and cleverly passed on the entire blame on to the two IAS officers for ‘technically flawed’ decision.

As per the documents available with The Tribune, on July 26, Bhullar issued instructions to the officials of the department to call a meeting regarding dissolution of panchayats on August 2 in his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat. On August 2, the first meeting regarding agenda of dissolution of panchayats was held on the directions of the minister.

Following that, Joint Director Rural Development and Panchayats circulated a letter to all the officials concerned to attend a meeting at 4 pm on August 2 along with the agenda for the dissolution of panchayats. The letter regarding the meeting was addressed to Advocate General Vinod Ghai, Financial Commissioner Rural Development and Panchayats, Director Rural Development and Panchayats and Law Officer Rural Development and Panchayats.

The letter which had three agenda items clearly said that the meeting is to be chaired by the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Laljit Bhullar.

In the three agenda items, the first was regarding issuing notification for elections of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads under Section 209 (1) of the Panchayati Raj Act 1994. The agenda item number two was regarding dissolution of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads and appointing the administrators.

The third item was whether panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections should be conducted simultaneously with gram panchayats or should these be conducted separately.

Sources revealed that all the persons, including minister and an Additional Advocate General who was sent as his representative by Advocate General Ghai, agreed to the agenda.

Interestingly, Bhullar in a statement called the decision ‘technically flawed’ and tried to disassociate himself from it. He also blamed the two IAS officers — DK Tiwari and Gurpreet Khaira — for the goof-up who were later suspended.

All attempts to contact Bhullar remained futile as he did not respond to calls.

On Thursday, acting on directions of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had suspended both the officers.

Timeline

On July 26, Minister Laljit Bhullar issued instructions to the officials to call a meeting regarding dissolution of panchayats on August 2 at Civil Secretariat

Joint Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, issued a letter to officials concerned to attend the meeting on August 2 along with the agenda for the dissolution of panchayats

