Row over dissolution of panchayats: U-turn by AAP not new says SAD

Chandigarh, September 2

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s approval on a file regarding dissolution of panchayats was undeniable evidence to prove that the orders to dissolve panchayats and hold fresh elections had been issued on the written official instructions of the Chief Minister.

“It is a case not of technically flawed orders but of brazen lies of the head of government in Punjab who openly denies his own signed instructions,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in a tweet titled AAP de paap (sins of AAP) said the party has become a U-turn party. He tweeted: “More reckless missteps: more U-turns — this time on panchayat dissolution and employees’ recruitment. This has now become the sole signature tune of AAP who neither knows its own mind nor what Punjabis need and expect of a responsible government...”

