Row over saroops of Guru Granth Sahib: Sindhis to meet Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

The row over the forcible shifting of saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from the places of Indore-based Sindhi community will be taken up with Akal Takht.

This was revealed today by an SGPC delegation that was in Indore to resolve the issue, following the reports that some Punjab-based activists of Satkar Committees had allegedly taken away the saroops from the houses and shrines of the Sindhis while terming it as violation of Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ (tenets).

This delegation will submit its report to officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh.

Dharam Prachar Committee member Ajaib Singh Abhyasi said the meeting with Sindhi representatives was held in a cordial atmosphere. He said the lapses in Sikh tenets were observed mainly at those shrines in Indore which were being looked after by the Sindhi Sanatan Samaj.

