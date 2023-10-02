Rower gets grand welcome

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 1

Rower Jaswinder Singh (25) , who won two medals, a silver and a bronze, in the Hangzhou Asian Games, today got a grand welcome from residents of his locality. He appealed to Punjab youngsters to work hard to become successful here rather than go abroad by spending lakhs.

“There are a lot of opportunities to rise in our country also and I am an example of it. If I can do so, why can’t others? But we need to work hard to get success in life. Going abroad is no guarantee of success in life as things are tough there also,” Jaswinder said.

Workers of various political parties, youngsters and social workers of the area converged at the Dhuri railway station, where Jaswinder was to arrive. Later, all took him to Kalera , his native village, in a procession.

“In coming days I will work harder to win more medals, while my aim is to win an Olympic medal. Before joining sports, I worked hard in my village and the stamina I built by working in the fields helped me a lot in my sport,” he said. He joined the Army in 2017 and started rowing in 2018.

Meanwhile, Khushpreet Singh, a youngster, said, “Such a grand welcome has motivated many youngsters like me to take up some sport. Apart from making announcements for medal winners, Punjab government should also help budding sportsmen at school level.”

