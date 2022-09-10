 Royal inheritance battle: Prosecute those who 'forged' Faridkot Maharaja's will, demands his daughter Amrit Kaur : The Tribune India

Royal inheritance battle: Prosecute those who 'forged' Faridkot Maharaja's will, demands his daughter Amrit Kaur

23 persons, including a grandson of Faridkot Maharaja, were booked in 2020

Royal inheritance battle: Prosecute those who 'forged' Faridkot Maharaja's will, demands his daughter Amrit Kaur

Amrit Kaur, one of the beneficiaries in the property of late Maharaja Harinder Singh Brar of Faridkot, is continuing her fight against 23 persons, who had allegedly forged Maharaja's will to divest her of rights in the property.

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 9

Amrit Kaur, one of the beneficiaries in the property of late Maharaja Harinder Singh Brar of Faridkot, is continuing her fight against 23 persons, who had allegedly forged Maharaja’s will to divest her of rights in the property.

On the complaint of Amrit Kaur, the Faridkot police had registered a criminal case against 23 persons, including a grandson of the Maharaja and several lawyers, in June 2020 for alleged forging of the Maharaja’s will under Sections 465, 467, 468 471, 420, 120-B of the IPC. As per the will, the Maharaja had bequeathed his entire property to the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which is looking after the properties since 1989. Deepinder Kaur, the second legal heir of the property, was the chairperson of the Trust before her death in November 2018. She was married in former princely estate of Bardhaman in West Bengal.

Amrit Kaur, the elder sister of Deepinder Kaur, was in a protracted legal tussle with the Trust over her claim on the property.

In the last 10 years of her legal fight, Amrit Kaur (89) was successful in proving in four judicial courts (from the CJM court in Faridkot to the Supreme Court) that the “will” of her father was a fake document.

Interestingly, sometime after registering a criminal case against 23 persons for the alleged offence of ‘forging’ Maharaja’s will on the complaint of Amrit Kaur, the police had approached the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here and sought the cancellation of the FIR. On the basis of its investigation, the police claimed there was no prima facie offence against the accused in forging the will, so the FIR must be cancelled.

Opposing police’s move, Amrit Kaur got her statement recorded in the District Courts, Mohali, some time back. The Mohali court recorded her statement as she had expressed her inability and helplessness to appear in person in the court at Faridkot by travelling all the way from Chandigarh as she suffered from various age-related ailments. Amrit Kaur is a resident of Chandigarh.

Now, the Faridkot court has fixed the case for September 19 for the appearance of the police officials who moved the cancellation report.

All accused in this case are highly influential persons, which include a retired judicial officer, a former chairman of the Faridkot Improvement Trust and some lawyers.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, had awarded the majority share in the Rs 25,000-crore assets of the erstwhile Maharaja of Faridkot to his daughters, Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur.

Cops gave them clean chit

  • After registering a criminal case against 23 persons for the alleged offence of ‘forging’ Maharaja’s will, the police had approached the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking the cancellation of the FIR
  • On the basis of its investigation, the police claimed there was no prima facie offence against the accused in forging the will, so the FIR should be cancelled
  • The Faridkot court has fixed the case for September 19 for the appearance of the police officials who moved the cancellation report

#Faridkot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

5
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

6
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

7
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

8
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

9
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

10
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


Cities

View All

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

125th anniversary: Martyrs of Battle of Saragarhi remembered

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner