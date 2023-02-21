RPG attack: Cops to bring accused on warrant

Mohali, February 20
The police have initiated the process to bring Nishan Singh, a suspect in the RPG attack on Intelligence Headquarters, on production warrant from Faridkot jail for questioning in the case, sources said.
The sources said the accused would be cross-questioned to ascertain certain aspects of the case. The police confirmed that absconding terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, was instrumental in guiding the accused on a video call who fired the RPG at the headquarters.
It came to light after the arrest of Deepak Ranga from Surakhpur village in Jhajjar and another accused who were present there on the May 9 night of the attack.
“Who actually fired the projectile will become clear once all the suspects are questioned,” said the sources. Rinda allegedly held multiple video sessions with the accused and guided them how to operate the rocket launcher. The Delhi Police had apprehended two persons in connection with the attack on October 7.
