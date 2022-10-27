RPG attack: Minor sent to juvenile home

Mohali, October 26
A minor, accused in the May 9 RPG attack on Punjab Police Headquarters in Mohali, has been sent to the juvenile home in Hoshiarpur. The police have been allowed to question him during the daytime, while he will be in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board at night.
The accused was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Gujarat on October 7 and was brought on a production warrant from Delhi today. On October 7, the Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in the case. They claimed the juvenile was also tasked with “eliminating” Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
