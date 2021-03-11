RPG Attack: Nishan Singh gets 9-day police remand

Mohali, May 22
A local court today remanded Nishan Singh, a suspect in the Punjab Police Intelligence office attack case, in nine-day police custody.
He was earlier remanded in judicial custody by a Faridkot court. Further, Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali; Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath, (40) of Amritsar; Baljinder Singh, alias Rambo, (41) of Tarn Taran; Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, (50) of Amritsar; and Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, (32) of Amritsar have been remanded in police custody for five days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...