RPG Attack: Nishan Singh gets 9-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

A local court today remanded Nishan Singh, a suspect in the Punjab Police Intelligence office attack case, in nine-day police custody.

He was earlier remanded in judicial custody by a Faridkot court. Further, Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali; Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath, (40) of Amritsar; Baljinder Singh, alias Rambo, (41) of Tarn Taran; Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, (50) of Amritsar; and Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, (32) of Amritsar have been remanded in police custody for five days.