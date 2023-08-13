Rs 10 crore released for old-age homes in Mansa, Barnala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The government has released an amount of Rs 10 crore for construction of old-age homes in Mansa and Barnala, said Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur here today.

The minister said the old age home were run by the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development. Under Section 19 of the Maintenance of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, senior citizens’ home will be set up in all districts.

Under the Act, provision is made to manage old-age homes for destitute senior citizens and provide shelter to the needy and infirm. Medical facilities are also provided free of cost to elderly here.

The minister said an 3.5-acre old-age home was being constructed in Mansa. It would have 24 rooms for 72 beneficiaries, she said.

