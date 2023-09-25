Rs 140 crore biogas project to come up in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

With an aim to ensure availability of affordable, clean and green energy in the state, Punjab Government is all set to establish a compressed bio-gas (CBG) project worth Rs 140 crore in Hoshiarpur district.

Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said that Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) would set up the CBG project, having a total capacity of over 20 ton of CBG per day, at Baroti village in Hoshiarpur district. This project is likely to be operational by December.

The Cabinet Minister further said that around 40 acres had been earmarked for setting up the CBG plant and this would consume around 49,350 MT agriculture residue, industrial or municipal waste and press mud annually, besides, producing 91 ton bio-manure per day as a bi-product. The project will also help in creating employment opportunities for 200 persons directly or indirectly.

Arora further said that Punjab Government aimed to boost availability of more affordable green energy, better use of agricultural residue, cattle dung and municipal solid waste, besides providing an additional source of revenue to farmers. The initiative will also promote economic growth and boost all-round development in the state.

