Rs 15 crore fine imposed on tax evaders in August

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said the mobile wings of the State Intelligence and Preventive Units (SIPU) of the Taxation Department had imposed fines of Rs 15.37 crore on owners of 873 vehicles. These were seized for not having e-way bills and other required documents for the goods being carried during the special checking drives conducted against tax evaders in August.

Cheema said total penalties of Rs 15,37,30,704 were imposed in 873 cases, while in 249 more cases, fines of Rs 4.38 crore were likely to be levied. Of the total fine imposed, fines of Rs 14,90,94,501 had been collected and the outstanding fine would also be recovered soon.

Highlighting the highly performing SIPU teams, the Finance Minister said action was taken against the maximum 184 vehicles by SIPU Shambhu, 172 by SIPU Ludhiana, 158 by SIPU Patiala and 134 by SIPU Ropar. He said under this campaign against tax evaders, SIPU Shambhu imposed the maximum fines of Rs 3.21 crore and recovered fines of Rs 3.18 crore. Similarly, SIPU Patiala recovered Rs 2.67 crore out of the total fines of Rs 2.80 crore.

