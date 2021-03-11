Rs 19 lakh looted in two incidents in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

The city today witnessed two major dacoities in which criminals looted over Rs 19 lakh.

In one of the incidents, robbers also fired shots inside and outside the factory, but no one suffered any injury.

In the first incident, six masked armed robbers entered Fahrenheit Clothing India at Phase 6, Focal Point, here this noon and looted Rs 15 lakh from the accountant.

Three robbers went directly on the second floor of the factory where accountants were distributing salaries to workers. They fired two shots inside the factory to intimidate the accountant and snatched the bag with Rs 15 lakh. While fleeing on two bikes, they also fired a shot in the air.

Meanwhile, the police suspect the role of some factory employee in the crime. “Some insider seemed to have been guiding the robbers. We have taken the CCTV footage of the robbers and an alert has been sounded,” said DCP Crime Varinder Brar.

In another incident, robbers looted Rs 4.39 lakh from a digital bank at gun point.