Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister

Chandigarh, April 30
Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has announced that the state government has decided to spend around Rs 2.27 crore on various development projects in Patiala.
The projects would include outsourcing of safai sewak for the health branch of the municipal corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore.
The government has also approved de-silting of the outer Ganda Nullah, from Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib to Chajju Bhat, under the Nabha MC at a cost of Rs 32.85 lakh. The de-silting of inner Ganda Nullah under the Nabha MC is expected to cost Rs 33.61 lakh.
A traffic signal system will also be installed on the Lower Mall Road in Patiala at an estimated cost of Rs 10.58 lakh.
