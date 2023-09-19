Rs 20 lakh bribery case: Vigilance Bureau presents challan against Faridkot DSP

Faridkot, September 18
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today presented a challan against Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, who was arrested two months ago for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in a murder case, in the court of the Special Judge here.
The DSP reportedly took bribe from a complainant to re-nominate Jarnail Dass, the prime suspect, as an accused in the murder case. Earlier, Jarnail was given a clean chit by the police. In the challan, the VB relied mainly on the confessional statement of Malkit Dass, who is one of the accused, made in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate.
In order to seek pardon, Malkit had narrated the entire incident in his confessional statement. He had also named an IGP as a main beneficiary of the bribe.
To use Malkit’s confessional statement as a prime document, the VB had approached the CJM court for providing the copy, which the latter declined stating that it was already sealed. However, the court of the Special Judge said the confessional statement of the accused was a material document for the probe agency. As a result, the copy was provided to the VB.
Another case has already been registered against DSP Sushil for misplacing a file relating to the murder case in which Rs 20 lakh bribe was accepted.
