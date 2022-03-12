Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

Phagwara, March 12
Two unidentified car-borne miscreants looted Rs 23 lakh in cash from the ATM of a bank at a village in this district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
ASI Mohinder Singh said the locks of the ATM cabin at Khajurala village, located along the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway, were cut with a gas cutter.
CCTV camera footage showed two men committing the crime, he added.
"We got information about the incident from the village head," the ASI said.
Ravi Kumar, the branch manager of the bank who got a police complaint lodged, said the incident took place around 3.05 am.
He said there was no security guard at the branch at night.
A case had been registered and a probe is under way, police said.
